OU football: Kyler Murray throws for 235 yards in loss to Seahawks

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are now 0-3-1 after a 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.
Murray had a nice game, going 21-of-31 for 235 yards with one interception and one rushing touchdown, but the Cardinals' offense struggled to find the spark that it needed.
Kyler Murray and David Johnson might be the shiftiest duo in the league 👀 @K1 @DavidJohnson31 pic.twitter.com/KLtO5N3EBa— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019
Kyler Murray scores his first NFL rushing touchdown.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/BclfbDJjLc— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 29, 2019
The Cardinals, who are last in the NFC West, will look to get their first win next week as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.