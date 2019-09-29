You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray throws for 235 yards in loss to Seahawks

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray looks at the camera before the spring game April 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are now 0-3-1 after a 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. 

Murray had a nice game, going 21-of-31 for 235 yards with one interception and one rushing touchdown, but the Cardinals' offense struggled to find the spark that it needed.

The Cardinals, who are last in the NFC West, will look to get their first win next week as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. 

