OU football: Kyler Murray throws 3 touchdown passes in Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to Panthers

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell for the second-straight week Sunday, losing to the Carolina Panthers, 31-21.
Murray completed 24-31 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 78 yards in the contest.
The second-year passer started off the game very slow with his first two drives of the game stalling before even gaining a first down and the third drive also resulting in a quick punt. Murray completed one of four passes for two yards while also rushing for four yards.
On the fourth drive, Murray tossed his first passing touchdown with a three yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Thomas.
His first in Red & White. pic.twitter.com/2gXd6z3RHl— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2020
On Murray’s opening drive of the second half he was hit while he was throwing, which resulted in a fumble. Murray threw for his second touchdown of the game to wide receiver Christian Kirk with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
The hesitation by @ckirk 🥶 pic.twitter.com/w59oAK0ykw— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2020
During the last two minutes of the game, Murray completed his third touchdown of the game with a two yard touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds.
Next week, Murray and the Cardinals play the New York Jets at noon CT on FOX.
