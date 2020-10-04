You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kyler Murray throws 3 touchdown passes in Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to Panthers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell for the second-straight week Sunday, losing to the Carolina Panthers, 31-21.

Murray completed 24-31 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 78 yards in the contest. 

The second-year passer started off the game very slow with his first two drives of the game stalling before even gaining a first down and the third drive also resulting in a quick punt. Murray completed one of four passes for two yards while also rushing for four yards. 

On the fourth drive, Murray tossed his first passing touchdown with a three yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Thomas.

On Murray’s opening drive of the second half he was hit while he was throwing, which resulted in a fumble. Murray threw for his second touchdown of the game to wide receiver Christian Kirk with 1:15 left in the third quarter.

During the last two minutes of the game, Murray completed his third touchdown of the game with a two yard touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds.

Next week, Murray and the Cardinals play the New York Jets at noon CT on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments