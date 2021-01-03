OU football: Kyler Murray suffers apparent ankle injury against Rams, returns in 4th quarter

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an apparent ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but later returned in the fourth quarter.
Murray headed straight to the locker room to get x-rayed after the injury occurred and was later seen on the sideline, trying to walk the ailment off before returning to the locker room. He was replaced by backup quarterback Chris Streveler before his re-entry in Arizona's second drive of the second half.
Kyler Murray limps off field and has gone to the locker room....— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021
It's an ankle injury for Kyler Murray. He's questionable to return.— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 3, 2021
Kyler Murray injured his right ankle. He’s in the x-ray room, according to @tracywolfson on the broadcast.Murry went right into locker room after getting hurt.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 3, 2021
Murray was knocked out of the game when Rams defensive end Morgan Fox appeared to roll up on his right ankle while bringing him down for a sack.
Kyler Murray's hurt 😔 pic.twitter.com/hRag7KQUsd— 🌹 (@RespectDaBeard1) January 3, 2021
Murray and the Cardinals trail the Rams, 18-7, with under seven minutes left to play and a playoff spot on the line
