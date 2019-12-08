OU football: Kyler Murray struggles with turnovers in Cardinals loss to Steelers

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell short of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, on Sunday. Murray completed 20-of-30 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Early in the game, the Cardinals offense struggled to push the ball downfield past the Steelers pass defense. The Steelers capitalized and took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter following a punt return touchdown from Diontae Johnson. However, the second quarter belonged to the Cardinals. After a Zane Gonzales field goal, Murray threw a five yard touchdown pass to tight end Charles Clay to tie the game at 10 at halftime.
.@K1 to Charles Clay to tie it up in Arizona! #RedSea #PITvsAZ📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/cG4jADiDYI— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
The Cardinals failed to run with their momentum in the second half and gave up 10 quick points. A promising drive by the Cardinals was brought to a halt by a Murray interception, which led to another Diontae Johnson touchdown on the following Steelers drive.
At the beginning of the 4th quarter, the Cardinals attempted to convert a fourth down in the red zone, but Murray threw an interception in the endzone. Following a blocked punt by Arizona, Murray bounced back with a 24-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson to pull the game within three.
.@K1 delivers to @DavidJohnson31 for a 24-yard TD! @AZCardinals pull within 3. #PITvsAZ📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/GNNQfoGQH4— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
After a time-consuming drive from the Steelers offense that resulted in a field goal, Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense got the ball back, down six, with less than two minutes to go. The Steelers forced two sacks, an incomplete pass, then an interception to seal the game.
Murray and the Cardinals will face Baker Mayfield and the Browns next Sunday in Arizona. This is the first game between the two Sooner Heisman winners in their NFL careers.
