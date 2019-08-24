OU football: Kyler Murray still scoreless in NFL preseason, goes 15-for-22 against Vikings

After a tough showing against the Raiders last Thursday, 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray got his preseason back on track against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon.
The 2018 Heisman trophy winner worked deep into the second quarter, playing five drives and completing 15 of his 22 passing attempts for 137 yards. Murray also rushed four times for 9 yards, and led the Cardinals to three field goals in his most extensive game action this preseason.
Though he has yet to throw a touchdown pass in preseason play, Murray displayed both his escapability and his arm strength during the afternoon contest.
Murray exited the game with just over two minutes left in the first half, giving way to backup quarterback Brett Hundley. His departure came with his team in possession of a 9-7 lead, wrapping up a good day of work for the former Sooner.
