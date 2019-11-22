OU football: Kyler Murray, Sooners, Twitter react to Grant Calcaterra's retirement from football

After Grant Calcaterra announced his retirement from football, those close to him took to social media to show their support.
The junior tight end's decision to leave football due to multiple concussions throughout his career comes as a surprise to to those outside of the program, and those who know him personally quickly took to Twitter to show their support.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Love you bro! https://t.co/A9V9csjj1R— Kyler Murray (@K1) November 22, 2019
Appreciate this young man-Big things ahead of him- https://t.co/pp7hAgSzS5— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) November 22, 2019
So prOUd of OUTE80..Leadership is measured by what we do not what we’ve done. Grant your decision to trust God's plan above all shows the courage that will impact more than the amazing play you blessed @OU_Football w during career. I applaud your choice & appreciate your journey. https://t.co/fHWB2Mn31u— Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) November 22, 2019
Grant,You will never be defined by what you can do, or did, on a football field. Your identity has always, and will continue to be, tied to your faith. Remember that fact! I will miss watching you play, but will continue to root for you in life. God Bless!#Boomer https://t.co/jLJL3ZHSne— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 22, 2019
All love 80! Wish you well on the next chapter https://t.co/2J2BbZFVSP— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) November 22, 2019
Love you my boy! You’ve been there for me through my darkest days! A brother I’ll cherish forever ❤️ https://t.co/V4tlQmwAt2— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) November 22, 2019
Family for life. Bigger and brighter things are in store 🙏🏾 https://t.co/jpgNyirgFv— Lee Morris (@BeastLee80) November 22, 2019
G Baby!! I admire you man. You are one of the strongest men I know. God made you special bro proud to call you my friend and brother. You rep the West like it should be repped and it’s nothing but love and respect for you over here! You are blessed! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/4R3gOUry34— O7👇🏽 (@calebkkelly) November 22, 2019
So thankful for the 2 seasons we were able to spend together !!Great player but a better person !!God has a great plan for you https://t.co/mxQPQaeans— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 22, 2019
It’s been an honor to work alongside you Scrap. The road ahead is wide open and great things are coming your way. Proud of you. https://t.co/fhGRnBQubV— Clarke Stroud (@TheClarkeStroud) November 22, 2019
