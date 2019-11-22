You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Sooners, Twitter react to Grant Calcaterra's retirement from football

Grant Calcaterra

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After Grant Calcaterra announced his retirement from football, those close to him took to social media to show their support. 

The junior tight end's decision to leave football due to multiple concussions throughout his career comes as a surprise to to those outside of the program, and those who know him personally quickly took to Twitter to show their support.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

