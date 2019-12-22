OU football: Kyler Murray shines, leads Cardinals to upset win over Seahawks

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pulled off a shocking upset today and defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13. Arizona is now 5-9-1 on the season.
Murray had an excellent game, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball six times for 40 yards. However, Murray’s performance was overshadowed by a hamstring injury that he suffered in the third quarter. He did not return.
Kyler Murray is a magic man and Larry Fitzgerald is a BAD MAN! 😤(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GeSechfdzt— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2019
ATTENTION: Kyler Murray is now a wide receiver 🚨🚨 @K1 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/6lvJsvmuE0— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 22, 2019
With Murray’s injury, it is unclear whether or not he will play in the final game of his rookie season next week when the Cardinals face the Rams in Los Angeles.
Murray has had a spectacular rookie season, throwing for nearly 3,500 yards, 18 touchdowns, and rushing for nearly 550 yards and four touchdowns.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and the Cardinals will play their final game of the year next week as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 3:25 PM CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.