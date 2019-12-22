OU football: Kyler Murray shines, leads Cardinals to upset win over Seahawks

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pulled off a shocking upset today and defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13. Arizona is now 5-9-1 on the season. 

Murray had an excellent game, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball six times for 40 yards. However, Murray’s performance was overshadowed by a hamstring injury that he suffered in the third quarter. He did not return. 

With Murray’s injury, it is unclear whether or not he will play in the final game of his rookie season next week when the Cardinals face the Rams in Los Angeles. 

Murray has had a spectacular rookie season, throwing for nearly 3,500 yards, 18 touchdowns, and rushing for nearly 550 yards and four touchdowns. 

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and the Cardinals will play their final game of the year next week as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 3:25 PM CT on FOX.  

