OU football: Kyler Murray says he will kneel during national anthem before NFL games, per report

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he will kneel during the national anthem before NFL games for the 2020 season, per a report from Darren Urban.

The Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft voiced his support of the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement that was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American Minneapolis resident who was killed by law enforcement while being arrested for a nonviolent crime.

Murray is the second former Oklahoma quarterback to announce he would kneel in the upcoming NFL season. Last week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also said he would kneel in response to a comment on his Instagram post. 

Adrian Peterson, former Oklahoma running back, was the first Sooner in the NFL among Murray and Mayfield to publicly state he would kneel — on June 5th.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Kenny Stills has knelt during the national anthem since Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling movement in 2016, voicing his displeasure with racial inequality in American law enforcement. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

