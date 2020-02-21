OU football: Kyler Murray says Arizona drafting CeeDee Lamb 'would be great'

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would like to reunite with former Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the NFL.
“Me and CeeDee have a great relationship,” Murray told The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman. “That’s one of my boys. I would obviously be very fond of that pick. Obviously, I don’t make the choices. I’m here for whatever, but I’m looking forward to free agency and us adding some great players and adding more of them in the draft so we can continue to grow this thing. But yeah, if we pick CeeDee, that would be great. We have a very comfortable relationship. I’ve played with him, I’ve been with him for years, so yeah, I don’t think that would be a bad pick at all.”
Lamb and Murray started for Oklahoma together in the 2018 season, when the Sooners went 12-2 and lost in the College Football Playoff to Alabama. Murray won the Heisman Trophy by accounting for 5,362 total yards and 54 touchdowns. In that season, Lamb caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Murray went on to be selected by Arizona with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Lamb returned to Oklahoma for his junior season. Lamb was Oklahoma's top target in 2019 and was second in the Biletnikoff Award voting.
Lamb elected to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Arizona has the No. 8 overall pick. Lamb is widely expected to go in the first round.
