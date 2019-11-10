OU football: Kyler Murray's 324 passing yards, 3 touchdowns not enough in Cardinals' loss to Buccaneers

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) fell short of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7), 30-27. Murray completed 27-of-44 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, while leading the team in rushing with 38 yards on the ground.
Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to keep Kenyan Drake's play going from his outstanding debut performance last week, but Tampa Bay's top-ranked run defense kept him quiet. The Buccaneers' focus on stopping the run opened up throwing lanes for Murray to feed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Towards the end of the half, Murray connected with Kirk on a 33-yard touchdown.
.@K1 delivers a DIME to Christian Kirk for the 33-yard TD! #AZvsTB @ckirk📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/84ZlZUUfwr— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Murray and Kirk continued their hot streak in the second half with a 69-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to tie the game at 20.
K1 💣 to KIRK!#ARIvsTB (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/5o2CeOl4L3— PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2019
Murray and Kirk earned their hat trick with a fourth quarter touchdown to take the lead.
🔥🔥🔥Kyler connects with Kirk AGAIN!#ARIvsTB(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ookSuRKaKb— PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2019
A crucial fourth quarter interception from Murray led to a game-winning touchdown for Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber.
The Cardinals offense failed to put together a game-winning drive on the ensuing possession.
Murray and the Cardinals face off against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers next week.
