OU football: Kyler Murray’s late surge leads Cardinals to tie

It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday afternoon, but the 2019 first overall pick ultimately stayed poised and led his team to a 27-27 tie with the Detroit Lions, while throwing for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Things definitely didn’t go as planned for the former Sooner and 2018 Heisman trophy winner in the beginning. During an abysmal opening half where he threw an interception and took three sacks from opposing linebacker Devon Kennard, Murray was only able to conjure up two field goals for his cause. The situation reached an all time low when Murray was accidentally sacked by his own lineman, right guard J.R. Sweezy.
Murray began to show signs of life in the third quarter when he hit receiver Larry Fitzgerald with a 41-yard dime that set up the Cardinals third field goal of the contest.
The rookie and the legend, Larry Legend.— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
Kyler Murray to @LarryFitzgerald for a gain of 41 yards! @K1 #RedSea #DETvsAZ
The momentum from that drive fueled Murray’s fire in the fourth quarter, as he finally ended the touchdown drought that plagued him in the preseason; connecting with running back David Johnson in the end zone for his first career score as a pro.
Kyler Murray has his first NFL TD 🙌#DETvsAZ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yr4wFxG4Aa— ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2019
However, Murray wasn’t content with just getting on the board. After a huge stop from the Arizona defense, the rookie gunslinger promptly marched his squadron down the field, hitting veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the end zone for another score, and then sending the game to overtime on his two point connection with wideout Christian Kirk.
Murray got the ball immediately at the start of overtime and cruised down the field, setting up kicker Zane Gonzalez’s field goal to give the Cardinals a 27-24 lead. The Lions later tied the game at 27 apiece on Matt Prater’s field goal to keep the contest alive. Neither team was able to muster any more offense after that, as the game ended in a tie.
One can be sure Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will be hungry for their first win as they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens next Sunday, Sept. 15.
