OU football: Kyler Murray puts up 217 yards of offense, 3 touchdowns in Arizona's 36-25 loss to 49ers

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are now 3-7-1 after a 36-25 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday evening. The 49ers, who have been one of the NFL’s best teams this season, are in first place in the NFC West.
Despite the loss, Kyler Murray carved up the 49ers top-ranked pass defense, completing 24 of his 33 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Murray also rushed eight times for 67 yards and one touchdown.
Kyler Murray is unreal. pic.twitter.com/5lEQBJlxiM— Zona Sports (@AZSportsZone) November 17, 2019
.@K1 to Pharoh Cooper for another @AZCardinals TD! #RedSea #AZvsSF📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/2Gvdt3FPqx— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019
KYLER. MURRAY.22-yard rushing TD for @K1! #RedSea #AZvsSF📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/FUOszU5WP0— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019
Kyler Murray has silenced his doubters during his rookie season, as he has delivered for his team time and time again. Murray is not only looking like one of the best rookies in the league, but he is looking like one of the best quarterbacks as well.
The Cardinals, who are heading into a bye week, will have a tough challenge awaiting them in their return on Dec. 1, when they face the Los Angeles Rams at home.
