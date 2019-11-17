OU football: Kyler Murray puts up big numbers, Mark Andrews contributes to 41-7 Baltimore win over Houston, Sooners in the NFL Week 11

Fifteen former Sooners took the field Sunday on Week 11 of the NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s massive 41-7 win over the Houston Texans.
Lamar Jackson 18-yard touchdown to Mark Andrews. Ravens up 14-0. pic.twitter.com/bSQ01OZfcn— Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) November 17, 2019
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed the game 24-of-33 in the air for 150 yards and two touchdowns, along with 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 30-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
A star in the making, but we already knew that. @K1 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9fetBxLzVj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 17, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 15 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for 17 yards in Cincinnati's 17-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Joe Mixon reverses field and scores! @Bengals #CINvsOAK @Joe_MainMixon📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/3nQ0vYr329— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019
Other performances by Sooners from around the league:
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson had nine rushes for 25 yards and two receptions for five yards.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had four receptions for 27 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguar wide receiver Dede Westbrook had four receptions for 32 yards.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had two receptions for 23 yards.
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Daryl Williams started at right tackle in a 29-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle in a 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford came in at right tackle in a 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. started at right tackle in a 41-7 win over the Houston Texans.
Buffalo Bills Jordan Phillips had two total tackles, two solo tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had four total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one total tackle.
Washington Redskins punter Tress Way had six punts for 317 yards, with two inside the 20.
