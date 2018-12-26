OU football: Kyler Murray practices, Marquise Brown looks healthy -- 5 observations from Orange Bowl practice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Oklahoma is just four days from facing No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl. Today was the first round of press conferences and the media’s first opportunity to view the first 15 minutes of practice.
From Kyler Murray’s illness and Marquise Brown’s health, here the biggest takeaways from the day:
Murray practices despite illness
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray missed Wednesday’s media availability due to feeling “under the weather” according to an OU media relations spokesperson. But Murray did go through practice Wednesday afternoon.
“He practiced yesterday,” co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said. “I think they just thought it would be best for him to rest a little bit before practice. He should be fine, I think.”
Murray’s illness comes one year after former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was sick all week with the flu ahead of OU’s matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Murray looked healthy during the 15 minutes the media was able to view practice.
He’s been Oklahoma’s biggest offensive weapon this season, throwing for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. Murray also became the school’s seventh Heisman Trophy winner two weeks ago, edging out Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Marquise Brown goes through warmups
After suffering a lower leg injury late in the Big 12 Championship, OU star wide receiver Marquise Brown has been questionable for the game. At practice Wednesday, Brown went through warmups and looked healthy from a distance.
More of Marquise. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/S3hUzQ9C6s— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 26, 2018
Brown was clearly not going 100 percent, but it looked as if making cuts and routes was not a problem for the junior wide out. He’s been Murray’s go-to receiver this season, catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tanner Mordecai plays role of Tua Tagovailoa
Freshman quarterback Tanner Mordecai looks to be playing the role of Tua Tagovailoa this week during practice, donning a white No. 13 jersey at practice. Tagovailoa, like Brown, suffered a lower leg injury in Alabama’s conference title game against Georgia.
Looks like Tanner Mordecai is Tua Tagovailoa this week, donning the white No. 13. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/w6jfXz2zDd— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 26, 2018
Tagovailoa has been adamant all week that he will be 100 percent for Saturday’s game. Wednesday he said he’s currently at 80-85 percent.
Mordecai has a tall task to try and fill the shoes of Tagovailoa in practice, but it’s an important one. Oklahoma’s No. 108 ranked total defense is going to need all the looks it can get.
“Incredible arm, incredible poise in the pocket, great overall player,” sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray said about Tagovailoa. “I really respect his game, look forward to getting out there and getting after him on Saturday.”
Trey Sermon healthiest he’s been all year
Sophomore running back Trey Sermon said Wednesday this is the most healthy he’s felt all season. Sermon suffered a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the TCU game and hasn’t looked the same sense. Thanks to a couple weeks off, Sermon feels 100 percent heading into Saturday.
#Sooners RB Trey Sermon says he’s 100 percent for the first time since TCU (high ankle sprain) pic.twitter.com/b13zyoWbrX— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 26, 2018
Sermon’s back-up, redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks, has stepped in nicely, rushing for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Sermon has rushed for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Bob Stoops makes appearance
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops made an appearance at Sooners practice Wednesday afternoon. The recently retired head coach is familiar with playing in the Orange Bowl, winning his only national championship there in 2000. Most recently Stoops lost to Clemson 37-17 in the 2015 Orange and College Football Playoff.
Stoops will also be inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame during the game on Saturday.
Bob Stoops is here. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/AA5IdhD847— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 26, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.