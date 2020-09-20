OU football: Kyler Murray notches 3 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb has big game, Sooners in the NFL week 2

A total of 18 former Sooners took the field for week two of the 2020 NFL season. Here are some of the more notable performances.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 26 passes on 38 attempts, throwing for 286 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception in his team’s 30-15 victory over the Washington Football Team.
Untouched.📺 #WASvsAZ on FOX pic.twitter.com/SZZ829IpJf— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 20, 2020
Murray also rushed eight times for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys receiver had six catches for 106 yards. He also rushed one time for nine yards.
CeeDee Lamb's big catch and run that set up the game-winning field goal.Lamb finished the day with 6⃣ receptions for 1⃣0⃣6⃣ yards.#OUDNA x @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/UEJQyHvGSk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020
Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards and also had the catch that set Dallas up for the game winning field goal.
Other Performances
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had one catch for 29 yards.
Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had two catches for 34 yards.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had five catches for 42 yards.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Texans to just four sacks.
Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford helped hold the Dolphins to just one sack.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped hold the Rams to zero sacks.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four solo tackles and 10 total tackles.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two tackles and three total tackles.
Lions running back Adrian Peterson had seven rushes for 41 yards.
Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one tackle with one sack and a forced fumble.
Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia made his first career start and helped hold the Colts to just three sacks.
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had two catches for 29 yards and one rush for nine yards.
Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had two catches for 16 yards.
Washington Football Team punter Tress Way had six punts for 284 yards with three inside the 20.
Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Dolphins to just one sack.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Jets to just three sacks.
