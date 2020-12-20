You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray narrowly bests Jalen Hurts in Cardinals' 33-26 win over Eagles

  • Updated
Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts

Former OU quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts pose with OU coach Lincoln Riley at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) dueled on Sunday afternoon in a thriller where Murray led his team to a 33-26 win.

Murray was 27-of-36 for 406 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hurts was 24-of-44 for 338 yards with three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

After a fumble from Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, Hurts started his first drive from his own eight yard line. On third down, Hurts received an intentional grounding penalty while in the endzone, resulting in a safety.

After a 42-yard pass to tight end Maxx Williams, Murray struck first with an 8-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.

The Cardinals blocked a punt, giving Murray the ball on the Eagles 6-yard line. Murray quickly threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to running back Chase Edmonds to put the Cardinals up 16-0.

On the following drive, Hurts threw 4-of-5 on completions for 82 yards and a 32-yard touchdown to wide receiver Quez Watkins to put the Eagles on the board.

After another forced punt, Murray began his drive at his own 17-yard line. On second-and-7, Murray was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the defense. Hurts took advantage and would toss a 4-yard touchdown to wide receiver Greg Ward to deplete the deficit to just five.

Murray responded with a perfect passing drive with four completions on four attempts. The drive was capped off with an on-the-run 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Hurts and the Eagles received the ball with two minutes left in the first half, and with one minute left Hurts threw Ward’s second touchdown of the game for the final score of the opening quarters.

Starting the second half, the first three drives all resulted in punts. Murray and his offense drove down to the 7-yard line. On second and goal, Murray threw an interception to the endzone for his second turnover of the game.

Following the turnover, Hurts finished a 9-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown scramble. After a failed two-point conversion, the score was tied at 26.

The Cardinals defense then forced another quick punt, only allowing six yards on the Eagles’ next drive. With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Murray ended an 86-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins to put the Cardinals up 26-33.

Hurts and the Eagles, needing a touchdown to tie the game, were forced to go for it on fourth-and-21. Hurts threw an incomplete pass to the endzone, resulting in a turnover on downs with just under two minutes left in the game.

The Eagles defense forced yet another speedy punt, giving Hurts and the offense 1:28 left to tie the game. Starting at his own 22-yard line, Hurts began the game-tying drive without any timeouts. The offense was faced with a fourth-and-7, but Hurts completed a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

The next play, Hurts was hit in the backfield and fumbled the ball, yet he was able to pick the ball up and fire a strike to tight end Dallas Geodert for a first down.

The Eagles found themselves on the Arizona 31-yard line with just 15 seconds left to play. Hurts was able to take three shots to the endzone in a last second attempt to tie the game but all were forced incomplete, sealing the win for the Cardinals.

After a contest for the ages, Murray’s next game will be against the San Francisco 49ers at 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 26, while Hurts’ next game will be at the Dallas Cowboys at 3:15 p.m. CT that same day. 

