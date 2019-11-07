OU football: Kyler Murray names Joe Burrow as his Heisman favorite

According to an article from ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, former Sooner and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has a favorite to hoist this year’s trophy, and it’s not who most would think.
In an interview with Weinfuss, Murray revealed his position on Jalen Hurts’ candidacy for the prestigious award. “Our guy kind of took a hit with that loss,” Murray said, referring to Hurts’ and the Sooners’ 48-41 defeat at the hands of Kansas State on Oct. 26.
Despite the loss, the Alabama transfer has been stellar thus far, throwing for 2,469 yards and 21 touchdowns. His running capabilities have also been quite impressive, as he leads the nation in yards per carry and has posted 801 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.
However, Murray chose another senior quarterback from the pack of candidates as his favorite for the nomination. “I think right now, if somebody had to win, it'd probably be Joe Burrow,” Murray said.
Burrow is having a career year for No. 2 LSU, throwing for 2,805 yards and 30 touchdowns. The undefeated Tigers will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on No. 3 Alabama in a game that could likely sway the balance of the Heisman competition.
Burrow’s stats through the first 10 weeks of 2019 are eerily similar to those of Murray in his first 10 games in 2018. Murray had thrown for 3,038 yards and 32 scores heading into Week 11 of last season.
Read Weinfuss’s full article here.
