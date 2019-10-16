OU football: Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in his team’s 34-33 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Kyler Murray has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.— Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2019
Congratulations @K1! 👏
MORE ➡️ https://t.co/wg3IkPJigW pic.twitter.com/kHCtNXX89h
Murray, who completed 27 of his 37 passes for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns, led his team to their second consecutive win. Murray also rushed for 32 yards and ended his day with a 128.2 QBR. Murray is just the sixth player in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in three of their first six games.
Murray and the Cardinals return to action Sunday, Oct. 20, at noon to face the New York Giants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.