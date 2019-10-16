You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in his team’s 34-33 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray, who completed 27 of his 37 passes for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns, led his team to their second consecutive win. Murray also rushed for 32 yards and ended his day with a 128.2 QBR. Murray is just the sixth player in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in three of their first six games.

Murray and the Cardinals return to action Sunday, Oct. 20, at noon to face the New York Giants.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments