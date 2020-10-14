OU football: Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week 5

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the NFL season on Wednesday.
NFC Players of the Week! (Week 5) pic.twitter.com/nyCxOVRLsn— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2020
The former Heisman winner’s impressive outing followed back to back losses where he didn’t play particularly well until late in the games. In Week 5, Murray completed 73 percent of his passes for a total of 411 yards and two touchdowns.
Murray spent two years at OU after transferring from Texas A&M. In 2018 Murray led the nation in total yards, catapulting OU to their third college football playoff appearance.
Now in his second season with Arizona, Murray has thrown for 5,021 yards and 28 touchdowns and has run for 840 yards and nine more scores in his first professional seasons.
