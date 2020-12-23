You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week 15

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray gets recognized for his Heisman Trophy during the OU basketball game against Texas Feb. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray received the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for week 15 on Wednesday after leading the Arizona Cardinals to a 33-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The award comes just two days after Murray received the first Pro-Bowl selection of his career. Murray completed 27 of 36 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and an interception Sunday. He also ran eight times for 29 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

In only his second season, Wednesday marks the third time Murray has received the award this year and the fourth time in his career he's gotten the recognition. During the 2020 season, Murray has tossed 336 completions on 497 attempts for 3,637 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Murray has also run 123 times for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In Sunday's game, Murray played against another former Sooner quarterback in Jalen Hurts. The two battled until the final possession and then met after the game at midfield.

Before Hurts started for Oklahoma in 2019, Murray was OU’s signal-caller in 2018, and threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy and was taken No. 1 overall by Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments