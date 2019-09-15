OU football: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews shine in Cardinals-Ravens game

OUDNA was on full display today in the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.
Last year's Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray played well, completing 25 of his 40 passes for 349 yards. Murray is just the second rookie in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first two career games.
Kyler threading the needle like a seasoned veteran 😤 @K1 pic.twitter.com/bArBXgNDBk— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019
The #1 overall draft pick has thrown for 192 yards in the first half!@K1 is the Spotlight Player of the Game 👀— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 15, 2019
(by @GenesisUSA) pic.twitter.com/m6Ku8IGKaH
Kyler Murray launching codes off his back foot 🔥🔥 @K1 pic.twitter.com/axJCYxZPL7— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019
On the other sideline, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Mark Andrews lit up the Cardinals' defense. Brown hauled in eight catches for 86 yards, including the catch that sealed the game for the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson dropped it in the bucket 💯 pic.twitter.com/qv51q0GsCu— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019
Andrews was impressive as well, catching eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The @Ravens offense picks up where they left off.— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews for SIX! @Lj_era8 #AZvsBAL
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/mVWkKmtKsc
Baltimore went on to win the game 23-17. Afterward, Murray, Brown, Andrews and former Oklahoma offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Ben Powers got together for a picture.
🎶Reunited and it feels so gooood🎶#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/SjgqEo5xQ3— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 15, 2019
