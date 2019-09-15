You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews shine in Cardinals-Ravens game

Murray and Brown

Former OU players Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OUDNA was on full display today in the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray played well, completing 25 of his 40 passes for 349 yards. Murray is just the second rookie in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first two career games.

On the other sideline, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Mark Andrews lit up the Cardinals' defense. Brown hauled in eight catches for 86 yards, including the catch that sealed the game for the Ravens.

Andrews was impressive as well, catching eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore went on to win the game 23-17. Afterward, Murray, Brown, Andrews and former Oklahoma offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Ben Powers got together for a picture. 

