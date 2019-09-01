You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU football: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown in attendance for Sooners' 2019 opener

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown

Former Oklahoma players Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown at the Sooners' game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

K1 and Hollywood are back.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were in attendance at the Sooners' season opener against Houston.

Murray and Brown were critical parts of Oklahoma's 2018 season, where the Sooners won a fourth consecutive Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff appearance. 

Murray accounted for 5,362 total yards and scored 54 total touchdowns. He became the second Sooner quarterback in a row to win the Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

Brown hauled in 75 catches for 1,318 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He was named an AP First Team All-American. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments