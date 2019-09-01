OU football: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown in attendance for Sooners' 2019 opener

K1 and Hollywood are back.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were in attendance at the Sooners' season opener against Houston.
@K1 has made an appearance before the #Sooners game today pic.twitter.com/OZybqXYNHr— paxson haws (@PaxsonHaws) September 1, 2019
@Primetime_jet has also arrived. pic.twitter.com/XqjQeaDAUW
— paxson haws (@PaxsonHaws) September 1, 2019
Murray and Brown were critical parts of Oklahoma's 2018 season, where the Sooners won a fourth consecutive Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff appearance.
Murray accounted for 5,362 total yards and scored 54 total touchdowns. He became the second Sooner quarterback in a row to win the Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 in the NFL Draft.
Brown hauled in 75 catches for 1,318 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He was named an AP First Team All-American.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.