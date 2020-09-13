OU football: Kyler Murray, Mark Andrews shine with pairs of touchdowns, Sooners in the NFL week 1

A total of 11 Sooners took the field this week for the first games of the 2020 NFL season.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Kyler Murray
The Cardinals’ quarterback completed 26 passes on 40 attempts, throwing for 230 yards and one touchdown in his team’s 24-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Kyler Murray doing Kyler Murray things.#OUDNA x @K1 pic.twitter.com/GNSa2Ejp5e— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
Murray also showed off his running ability with 91 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 13 carries. He led his team down the field on what was the game-winning drive as the Cardinals took home the upset win.
Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens tight end caught five passes for 58 yards, scoring two touchdowns on Sunday.
MANDREWS ALERT.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cryq8GEeBT— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
Andrews became the first Sooner to score a touchdown in the 2020 season when he made a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
The Baltimore Ravens receiver caught five passes for 101 yards as his team beat the Browns, 38-6.
HOLLYWOOOOOOD.#OUDNA | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1ISbRmNqti— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
All of Brown’s catches came in the first half of the game. His day was highlighted by a long 47-yard reception that put the Ravens deep in Browns territory.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback completed 21 of his 39 attempts for 189 yards, throwing one touchdown pass and one interception. His lone touchdown came in the 1st quarter on a short pass to tight end David Njoku.
Baker Mayfield is on the board with his first TD pass of the year.#OUDNA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/0d7a4XkaeO— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
Overall, it wasn’t the best day for Mayfield and the Browns, as they were trounced by the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6.
Other Performances
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 69 yards on 19 carries while also catching one pass for two yards.
Lions running back Adrian Peterson made his team debut, rushing for 93 yards on 14 carries.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray made his NFL debut, producing four solo tackles and eight total tackles.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams had a monstrous pancake on Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks and helped hold Arizona to three sacks.
Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had one catch for seven yards against Kansas City.
Browns kicker Austin Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point.
Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford helped hold the Jets to just three sacks.
