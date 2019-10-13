OU football: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to second straight win, Sooners in NFL Week 6

Fifteen former Sooners took the field in week six of the 2019 NFL season. Here’s a look at some of the more notable performances:
Kyler Murray
The Cardinals’ signal caller was electric against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 11 times for 32 yards.
Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant’s missed extra point late in the fourth quarter sealed Arizona’s 34-33 win and their second consecutive victory.
Baker Mayfield
The Browns’ quarterback completed 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown along with three interceptions. He also rushed four times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
.@BakerMayfield answers with a rushing TD of his own! #SEAvsCLE— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/jPuMuXE95P
Mark Andrews
The Ravens’ tight end caught six passes for 99 yards and fumbled once in Baltimore’s 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamar Jackson hits the @Ravens leading receiver @Mandrews_81 for a gain of 39 yards! #RavensFlock #CINvsBAL— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/oIpO85nrYJ
Other NFL performances:
Washington running back Adrian Peterson carried the ball 23 times for 118 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon had eight carries for 10 yards and caught two passes for 29 yards.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson held Vikings pro bowler Danielle Hunter to one sack.
Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook had three catches for 53 yards.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Bengals to just one sack in a Baltimore victory.
Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson had one solo tackle.
Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy had three total tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Chiefs running back Damien Williams rushed once for 6 yards and caught one pass for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Dolphins safety Stephen Parker had one tackle.
Panthers offensive guard Daryl Williams held Buccaneers’ DT Vita Vea to half a sack in a Carolina win.
Washington punter Tress Way punted seven times for 315 yards with an average of 45 yards per punt.
Browns kicker Austin Seibert made two of his three extra point attempts.
