You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to first win, Tony Jefferson suffers season-ending injury, Sooners in NFL week 5

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Orange Bowl game against Alabama on Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray showed out in the Arizona Cardinals' first win of the season and former Oklahoma safety Tony Jefferson left the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Pittsburg Steelers with a season-ending injury.

Here's how the Sooners did throughout the league:

Kyler Murray

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Bengals, 26-23. Murry completed 20 of his 32 passes for 253 yards. He also had 93 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown. Kyler led his team on the final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Tony Jefferson

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that safety Tony Jefferson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The former Sooner left the game with one tackle and one pass deflection.

Here are some additional stats for former Sooners from their games on Sunday: 

Ravens Wide Receiver Marquise Brown: three receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown  

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews: five receptions for 45 yards

Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard: five receptions for 49 yards 

Washington Running Back Adrian Peterson: seven carries for 18 yards

Bengals’ Running Back Joe Mixon: 19 carries for 93 yards

Jaguars Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook: seven receptions for 82 yards

Bills Defensive Tackle Jordan Phillips: three sacks against the Titans

Washington Punter Tress Way: 10 punts, 500 yards, 50.0 average

 

 

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments