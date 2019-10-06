OU football: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to first win, Tony Jefferson suffers season-ending injury, Sooners in NFL week 5

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray showed out in the Arizona Cardinals' first win of the season and former Oklahoma safety Tony Jefferson left the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Pittsburg Steelers with a season-ending injury.
Here's how the Sooners did throughout the league:
Kyler Murray
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Bengals, 26-23. Murry completed 20 of his 32 passes for 253 yards. He also had 93 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown. Kyler led his team on the final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.
Showing off the wheels 💨@K1's second rushing TD in two games. pic.twitter.com/XmAEutsdqb— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 6, 2019
Ladies and Gentleman...— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 6, 2019
KYLER MURRAY pic.twitter.com/8gzwvUCVmC
Tony Jefferson
Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that safety Tony Jefferson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The former Sooner left the game with one tackle and one pass deflection.
Coach Harbaugh says Tony Jefferson (knee) will be out for the season as it stands now. pic.twitter.com/gy5a5NPlAn— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2019
Here are some additional stats for former Sooners from their games on Sunday:
Ravens Wide Receiver Marquise Brown: three receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews: five receptions for 45 yards
Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard: five receptions for 49 yards
Washington Running Back Adrian Peterson: seven carries for 18 yards
Bengals’ Running Back Joe Mixon: 19 carries for 93 yards
Jaguars Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook: seven receptions for 82 yards
Bills Defensive Tackle Jordan Phillips: three sacks against the Titans
Washington Punter Tress Way: 10 punts, 500 yards, 50.0 average
