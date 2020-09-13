OU football: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to 24-20 victory over San Francisco in season opener

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a season-opening victory Sunday, completing 26 of 40 passes for 230 yards while beating the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, 24-20.
The former Heisman trophy-winner completed 65 percent of his passes, and had one touchdown pass, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. Murray also carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards.
The Cardinals got off to a slow start, falling behind 10-0 early. But, following a blocked punt, Murray quickly brought his team back within striking distance on a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Chase Edmonds.
Air Edmonds.📺 #AZvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/iT0hHhYYO3— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 13, 2020
After that, the Cardinals’ offense stalled out for most of the second quarter, garnering only a 56-yard field goal from kicker Brandon Gonzales. San Francisco held a 13-10 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Cardinals and 49ers both came out sluggish, resulting in a scoreless quarter. The 49ers still led 13-10.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinals offense caught fire. On a 94-yard, 14-play drive, Murray scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown, leading his team to a 17-13 advantage.
Kyler Murray scramble TD 😳He puts Cards up on the 49ers in the 4Q(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Hm3wLsaCgs— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020
Nevertheless, San Francisco quickly struck back on a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerick Mckinnon – giving the 49ers a 20-17 lead with 8:38 left on the clock.
Faced with a deficit, Murray responded with poise. Following a 34-yard pass from Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake scored a go-ahead touchdown to give Arizona a 24-20 game-clinching lead.
We've got a back-and-forth game in SF! #AZCardinals📺: #AZvsSF on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5o8cWoN1yf pic.twitter.com/I3mXWAAH53— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020
The Cardinals’ next game will be against the Washington Football Team at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sept. 20. It’ll be Arizona’s first home game of the season and will be broadcasted on FOX.
