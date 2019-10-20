You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to 27-21 win over New York Giants, breaks rookie record through 7 games

Kyler

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals through the rain to garner their third win of the season with a 27-21 win over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals are now 3-3-1 on the season.

Murray completed 14 of his 21 passes for 104 yards, while also rushed nine times for 33 yards. Kyler Murray now holds the NFL record for the most completions (162) by a player in their first seven career games.

Most of the Cardinals’ offensive production came on the ground, as running back Chase Edmonds rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray and the Cardinals will face their biggest test of the season next week on Sunday, Oct. 27, as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. A win in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome won’t come easy, as Drew Brees is expected to make his return against Arizona. Kickoff is at noon on CBS.

