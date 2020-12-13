OU football: Kyler Murray lead Cardinals to 26-7 road win over giants

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 24 of 35 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown Sunday in a 26-7 road win against the New York Giants.
Two field goals from kicker Mike Nugent put the Cardinals up 6-0 before Murray threw his first touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The score came from 7 yards out on a fadeaway throw to tight end Dan Arnold. The touchdown gave Arizona a two-score lead heading into halftime.
The throw and catch on this @K1 - @1darnold connection! #RedSea📺: #AZvsNYG on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tvMsTDEOAi pic.twitter.com/g3vMPH4Erq— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2020
Murray would lead his team down the field for another touchdown drive in the third quarter to put the Cardinals up 20-0. Murray also rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries in the contest. Two more field goals from Nugent capped off the scoring for Arizona as it sealed the victory on the road at MetLife Stadium.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Arizona, putting it back over .500 with a 7-6 record. The Cardinals still sit at third place in the NFC West Division, and have now retaken the No. 7 seed in the NFC due to the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Murray will lead his team back onto the field Dec. 20 in a home game against fellow former Sooner Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:05 p.m. on FOX.
Correction: This story was updated at 3:42 p.m. Dec. 13 to reflect the correct rushing stats for Kyler Murray during the Cardinals vs. Giants game.
