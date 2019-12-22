You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray injures hamstring versus Seahawks, return questionable

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After giving his team a 20-7 lead over the division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the contest.

Murray limped to the sideline after a third down run and was immediately attended to on the Cardinals’ sideline.

The standout rookie was replaced by Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley on the team’s next drive.

Murray’s return to the game is questionable.

