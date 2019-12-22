OU football: Kyler Murray injures hamstring versus Seahawks, return questionable

After giving his team a 20-7 lead over the division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the contest.
Kyler Murray injured his hamstring and is questionable to return. https://t.co/2pfS8Y5vYM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019
Murray limped to the sideline after a third down run and was immediately attended to on the Cardinals’ sideline.
The standout rookie was replaced by Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley on the team’s next drive.
Murray’s return to the game is questionable.
