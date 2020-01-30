You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray honors Kobe Bryant with custom Nike sneakers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant with custom Nike shoes. 

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016. He won the 2008 NBA MVP, won five championships and became one of the most beloved athletes in the sports' history.

He died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna

The shoes are primarily white with yellow, one of the Lakers' primary colors, above the toe with his last name written in white. The shoes also feature Bryant's two jersey numbers he wore over the course of his career, No. 8 and No. 24. 

Murray started for the Sooners in the 2018 season, when he led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance and a 12-2 record. His 5,362 yards and 54 touchdowns were good enough for him to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a successful rookie season and accounted for 24 total touchdowns.

