OU football: Kyler Murray has fifth best odds at NFL MVP, tied with Tom Brady

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray opens with the fifth-best odds at winning the NFL MVP, per Caesars Sportsbook.
AP NFL MVP odds now out at Caesars:Patrick Mahomes +400Lamar Jackson +650Dak Prescott +900Russell Wilson 12-1Tom Brady, Kyler Murray 16-1Drew Brees 20-1Aaron Rodgers 25-1Deshaun Watson 28-1...Mitchell Trubisky 250-1— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) May 11, 2020
Murray holds 16-1 odds for the award prior to the season, tied with Tom Brady and ahead of Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.
Murray is coming off a strong rookie season, in which he threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The former quarterback won the 2018 Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth. Murray threw for 4,361 yards as a junior, accumulating 54 total touchdowns.
