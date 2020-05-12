You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray has fifth best odds at NFL MVP, tied with Tom Brady

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray opens with the fifth-best odds at winning the NFL MVP, per Caesars Sportsbook. 

Murray holds 16-1 odds for the award prior to the season, tied with Tom Brady and ahead of Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Murray is coming off a strong rookie season, in which he threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The former quarterback won the 2018 Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth. Murray threw for 4,361 yards as a junior, accumulating 54 total touchdowns.  

