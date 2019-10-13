OU football: Kyler Murray has big game in Cardinals' win over Falcons

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals came away with a 34-33 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in week 6 of the NFL season.
The Heisman Trophy winner completed 27-of-37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 32 yards.
Red zone woes have plagued this Cardinals’ offense. Heading into the matchup, the Cardinals ranked 30th in touchdowns per red zone trip, finding the end zone just 30% of the time, per Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports. Red zone efficiency is the key focus for this Cardinals’ offense.
Murray and the Cardinals finally found success. They got in the end zone on 3 of 4 red zone trips, and scored on each of their first five drives, with large help from Murray’s arm and scrambling ability early in the game.
.@K1 with a deep ball dime as Trent Sherfield makes an incredible grab! #ATLvsAZ— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/GTKbFtLBSM
Kyler Murray would be great at escape rooms 🤜🤛 @K1 pic.twitter.com/U2nmSmS1NE— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2019
Kyler Murray deep dime to Damiere Byrd but fumbled near goalie and being reviewed #AZCardinals #RedSea #ATLvsAZ #NFLSunday #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/4F6FEBBDWo— GlendaleCardinals (@YotesGlendale) October 13, 2019
In the second half, the Arizona offense stalled, and Atlanta found their groove. However, the missed extra point by 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant made the difference.
The Cardinals play against the New York Giants in New York Sunday, Oct. 20. They’ll look to continue their two-game win streak.
