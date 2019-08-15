OU football: Kyler Murray goes 3-for-8 in second Arizona Cardinals preseason game

Kyler Murray played three drives, threw 3-for-8 and 12 yards while being flagged for two false start penalties in his second preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals against the Oakland Raiders Thursday evening. The Raiders were up 26-0 when he exited in the second quarter.
The former Sooner quarterback ran for a four yard gain but struggled on the rest of the drive, going 1-3 for just seven yards and a false start penalty. His second drive featured Murray going 0-2 along with a second false start penalty. Murray was sacked for a safety on his third and final drive.
Kyler already taking ankles 😡😡 @K1 pic.twitter.com/rxpaknqs2i— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 16, 2019
They really called false start on Kyler Murray lol, not sure I've seen a QB called for that out of the shotgun. Kyler is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/zwmRCA2wOV
— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) August 16, 2019
All the worry about Kyler Murray’s size in the NFL, Kliff Kingsbury calling every play with a quick read as Murray follows suit. Aside from both his OTs not blocking on the last play, a lot of good from this drive *in the preseason* pic.twitter.com/RRj21pFv72— George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 16, 2019
In his lone season as a starter for Oklahoma in 2019, Murray accounted for 5,362 yards and 54 touchdowns, which helped him the win the Heisman Trophy.
Murray and the Cardinals are set to kickoff the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.