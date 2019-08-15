You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray goes 3-for-8 in second Arizona Cardinals preseason game

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gets ready to throw the ball during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

Kyler Murray played three drives, threw 3-for-8 and 12 yards while being flagged for two false start penalties in his second preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals against the Oakland Raiders Thursday evening. The Raiders were up 26-0 when he exited in the second quarter.

The former Sooner quarterback ran for a four yard gain but struggled on the rest of the drive, going 1-3 for just seven yards and a false start penalty. His second drive featured Murray going 0-2 along with a second false start penalty. Murray was sacked for a safety on his third and final drive.

In his lone season as a starter for Oklahoma in 2019, Murray accounted for 5,362 yards and 54 touchdowns, which helped him the win the Heisman Trophy. 

Murray and the Cardinals are set to kickoff the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 8. 

