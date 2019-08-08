OU football: Kyler Murray goes 6-for-6 in Arizona Cardinals preseason game

Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Thursday and he was ... perfect. Literally.
The former Oklahoma quarterback only played one possession, going 6-of-6 for 44 yards. Murray looked comfortable in former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense in the plays he played in.
Game1.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 9, 2019
QB1.
K1. pic.twitter.com/AjTV5nDiID
Kyler looks like a cheat code already 👀 @K1 pic.twitter.com/4HqTabuax0— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019
Kyler Murray 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tVawnRrSko— Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) August 9, 2019
The first ever #Cardinals drive for @K1 Kyler Murray, and yes, on the last play, both OTs didn't block.pic.twitter.com/2nzqP5oo5y— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2019
Taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray is the favorite to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Last year, he was phenomenal for the Sooners totaling for 5,362 yards and 54 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman Trophy.
Murray and the Cardinals are set to kickoff the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.