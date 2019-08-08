You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU football: Kyler Murray goes 6-for-6 in Arizona Cardinals preseason game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Orange Bowl game against Alabama on Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Kyler Murray made his NFL debut Thursday and he was ... perfect. Literally.

The former Oklahoma quarterback only played one possession, going 6-of-6 for 44 yards. Murray looked comfortable in former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense in the plays he played in. 

Taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray is the favorite to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Last year, he was phenomenal for the Sooners totaling for 5,362 yards and 54 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman Trophy. 

Murray and the Cardinals are set to kickoff the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 8. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments