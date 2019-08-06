OU football: Kyler Murray draft day bobblehead available for $50 preorder

A limited edition Kyler Murray draft day bobblehead will be released on Aug. 15 on foco.com.
This arrived at the OU Daily today.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 6, 2019
A limited edition Kyler Murray draft day bobblehead. What ya think @K1? pic.twitter.com/vSDNOs3xdl
On the bobblehead, the former Oklahoma quarterback is dawning his famous pink suit that he wore at the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Murray was the second consecutive Sooner quarterback selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
In his lone season as the starter, Murray totaled 5,362 yards, 54 total touchdowns, won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a College Football playoff appearance.
The bobblehead can be preordered for $50 here.
