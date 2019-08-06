You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Kyler Murray draft day bobblehead available for $50 preorder

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler bobblehead
George Stoia

A limited edition Kyler Murray draft day bobblehead will be released on Aug. 15 on foco.com.

On the bobblehead, the former Oklahoma quarterback is dawning his famous pink suit that he wore at the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Murray was the second consecutive Sooner quarterback selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

In his lone season as the starter, Murray totaled 5,362 yards, 54 total touchdowns, won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a College Football playoff appearance.

The bobblehead can be preordered for $50 here

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments