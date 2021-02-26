You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray donates 60,000 meals to North Texas Food Bank after winter storm

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray during OU Pro Day on Mar. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former OU and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray donated 60,000 meals to the Plano-based North Texas Food Bank following a severe winter storm in the area last week.

The storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days. Murray, an Allen, Texas native, was in-state during the storm, living without hot water and watching his power flicker on and off. In the aftermath, he moved quickly to help out fellow Texans in need of food.

"It means the world being able to give back," Murray told the Arizona Republic on Thursday. "It's really bigger than anything that I could do. Obviously, sports is my thing, football is my thing, but I think I have a bigger purpose."

"They didn't have power, they didn't have water at all. So for me, it was being blessed and having the ability to give back. It was a no brainer for me. ... I was just trying to give back and make sure people were safe."

Murray is amid his second professional offseason after throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing for 819 yards and 11 scores in 2020. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019 after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

