OU football: Kyler Murray delivers 4 touchdowns, rallies Cardinals to 37-34 win over Seahawks

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray put on yet another good performance Sunday night, as his team secured a 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Murray threw 34 completions on 48 attempts for 360 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 67 yards and another score.
Facing a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, Murray got the Cardinals on the board with a long touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Hopkins that went for 35 yards.
Perfect throw. @K1👌#OUDNA📺 #SEAvsAZ on NBC pic.twitter.com/F4Menap0QV— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 26, 2020
In the second quarter, the Cardinals faced another deficit with the score being 20-7 before Murray connected with receiver Christian Kirk for his second touchdown throw of the night on a 7-yard pass to the back of the end zone.
.@K1 to @CKirk! Six-point game in AZ. #RedSea📺: #SEAvsAZ on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/FSTZl0ocgC pic.twitter.com/gLOirr4utn— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020
Coming out of halftime down 27-17, Murray once again made it a one score game by getting his first rushing touchdown from five yards out, making his way through multiple defenders and into the end zone.
Kyler Murray so slippery 🔥 @K1 #RedSea📺: #SEAvsAZ on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/FSTZl0ocgC pic.twitter.com/8eEEX3PXkC— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020
When the Cardinals were down two scores once again in the fourth quarter, Murray led his team down the field in a drive that ended with his third passing touchdown, finding Kirk for an 8-yard score. A field goal would later send the game into overtime tied at 34 apiece.
.@CKirk's second TD pulls the @AZCardinals within 3! #RedSea📺: #SEAvsAZ on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/FSTZl0ocgC pic.twitter.com/y97kXANKXN— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020
Murray would get the ball in overtime after a Seattle punt but could not win the game due to a missed field goal. He would get another chance after an interception and again led his team into field goal range.
Kicker Zane Gonzalez would then boot the game-winning field goal, moving the Cardinals to 5-2 on the season.
Murray and the Cardinals have a bye week next Sunday. They’ll take the field again two weeks from today against the Miami Dolphins at 3:25 PM CT on Nov. 8 on CBS.
