OU football: Kyler Murray delivers 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions in Cardinals' 26-23 loss to Lions

  • Updated
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray watches a defensive play in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was unable to lead his team to victory, suffering a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. 

In the contest, Murray completed 23-of-35 pass attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The second-year passer also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown. 

Starting the game, Murray and the Cardinals got off to a pretty sluggish start, falling behind three points early. Arizona quickly recovered, following a nine-play 80-yard drive, Murray lobbed a perfect 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andy Isabella to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead going into the second quarter. 

To start the second quarter, Murray and the offense could not get much going. The Lions scored again, resulting in a 10-7 lead. The Cardinals’ offense quickly responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Murray.  

Again, the Lions responded almost instantly, scoring another touchdown to put them up 17-13 at the half. 

Going into the third quarter, both teams could not muster much offense, only having two field goals combined. Finally, Arizona found their offensive energy on an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The Cardinals scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Murray to wide receiver Andy Isabella.

Unfortunately, Arizona did not score in the fourth quarter and the Lions took advantage, winning the game on a 26-23 walk-off field goal. 

The Cardinals’ (2-1) next game is on Sunday, Oct. 4  at 12 p.m C.T. on FOX against Carolina Panthers (1-2).

