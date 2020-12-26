You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Cardinals' offense can't find footing in 20-12 loss to 49ers

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gets ready to throw the ball during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win Saturday afternoon, but will have to wait until next week after struggling offensively in a 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray finished the game having completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 75 yards. Saturday’s contest marked only the second game this season that Murray had no touchdowns.

Murray started the game off right with a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk to set the Cardinals up in field goal range. Kicker Mike Nugent would make it from 27 yards out to give the Cardinals the early 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals would punt three straight possessions before getting one more field goal from 43 yards out to head into halftime trailing 7-6. The offense didn’t start the second half out well, punting after its first possession. On the next drive, tight end Dan Arnold fumbled on the first play.

Murray would finally get something going on a 44-yard pass to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson to end the third quarter. Running back Kenyan Drake would run in the first Cardinals touchdown of the game from one yard out, but a failed two point conversion would keep the score, 14-12, in favor of the 49ers.

San Francisco would score on its next possession, making the score 20-12. Murray tried to get his offense going, but a failed fourth down attempt put the game in jeopardy. The Niners would miss a field goal, giving Murray and the Cardinals one more chance, but Murray threw an interception in the endzone to seal the game and give the 49ers the win.

The Cardinals (8-7) will look to bounce back and clinch a playoff spot in week 17 when they travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams (9-5) in a divisional matchup that could decide what seed each team gets. The Rams won the teams’ first meeting, 38-28, on Dec. 6. The rematch is scheduled for next Sunday, Jan. 3, and will kick off at 3:25 pm CT on FOX.

