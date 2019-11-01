OU football: Kyler Murray, Cardinals fall to 49ers on Thursday Night Football

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) fell short of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (8-0), 28-25, Thursday night. Murray completed 17 of his 24 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 34 yards rushing.
San Francisco came into this game with arguably the most dominant front front seven in the league, led by the 2019 NFL Draft pick who followed Murray, Nick Bosa. The Murray and Drake backfield established the run to neutralize the 49ers defense and gave the Cardinals a chance in the final minutes. The Cardinals rushed for 153 yards, 144 combined from Murray and Drake.
The Cardinals began the game's scoring on the opening drive of the game. Newly acquired running back Kenyan Drake scampered in after Murray garnered a crucial horse collar penalty on third down.
The offense stalled until the second half, where the Cardinals jump-started their offense with a few big plays. Including an 88-yard touchdown pass to rookie Andy Isabella that cut the 49ers’ lead to three, as well as some speed we so often saw out of Murray at Gaylord Memorial just a year ago.
In the end, the 49ers prevailed and advanced to 8-0 at the halfway point in the season, while Murray and the Cardinals drop to 3-4-1 on the season. A tough loss against a tough opponent.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back from this loss against the up-and-down Tampa Bay Buccaneers in ten days
