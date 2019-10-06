You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Cardinals earn first win of season over Bengals

  • Updated
Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

In week five of the NFL season, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals earned their first win of the season on a game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23.

The matchup was headlined by tough defense until the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray completed 20-of-32 passes for 253 yards, as well as rushing for 93 yards and the first touchdown of the day.

 On the Cardinals final drive, Murray made a crucial 19-yard scramble to set-up Zane Gonzalez for a game-winning field goal.

Murray and the Cardinals will look to continue their winning ways against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

The former Sooner threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior year at OU, in addition to winning the 2018 HeismanTrophy.

 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

