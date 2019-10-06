OU football: Kyler Murray, Cardinals earn first win of season over Bengals

In week five of the NFL season, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals earned their first win of the season on a game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23.
The matchup was headlined by tough defense until the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray completed 20-of-32 passes for 253 yards, as well as rushing for 93 yards and the first touchdown of the day.
Look at those wheels! Look at those moves! @K1 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/uSOWvur44T— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 6, 2019
On the Cardinals final drive, Murray made a crucial 19-yard scramble to set-up Zane Gonzalez for a game-winning field goal.
Ladies and Gentleman...— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 6, 2019
KYLER MURRAY pic.twitter.com/8gzwvUCVmC
Murray and the Cardinals will look to continue their winning ways against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.
The former Sooner threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior year at OU, in addition to winning the 2018 HeismanTrophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.