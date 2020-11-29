OU football: Kyler Murray can't get offense going in Cardinals' 20-17 loss to Patriots

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 23 out of 34 passes for 170 yards and one interception in a 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The former Sooner also had five carries for 31 yards.
Going into Friday’s practice, Murray was lifted off of the Cardinals’ injury designation following a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 19 against the Seahawks. The former Sooner was a full go going into Sunday’s game.
On Murray’s first snap of the game, he connected with wide receiver Andy Isabella for a 19-yard pass over the middle, which would ultimately lead to a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, putting Arizona atop, 7-0.
Touchdown @KDx32!!! pic.twitter.com/0FkGH4Kabt— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
On the ensuing drive, Murray would lead his team down the field again, resulting in a 47-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal that would put the Cardinals up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
End of Q1. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/H1kpANbWpI— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
On a pivotal third and seven, Murray threw off his back foot for a 17-yard pass to tight end Dan Arnold. Unfortunately, the 15-play, 71-yard drive would result in a turnover on downs, after Drake was stuffed short of the end zone on fourth and goal. The Cardinals led 10-7 going into the half.
K1 doing @K1 things.📺 #AZvsNE on FOX | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/jIRMDgQj2b— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 29, 2020
Halftime. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/PhUUeIdzVz— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
In the third quarter, Murray and the Cardinals hit a wall. Murray threw an interception, which would result in a pivotal New England score and no points for the Cardinals. The Cardinals trailed the Patriots 17-10 going into the fourth.
Looking to recover from a scoreless quarter, Murray led the Cardinals' offense down the field in an 80-yard, 16-play drive, which would result in a game-tying Drake touchdown.
Looking to capitalize off of New England quarterback Cam Newton’s second interception of the game, Murray and his offense set up Zane Gonzalez for a game-winning field goal, but he could not convert. In the ensuing possession, the Patriots made a walk-off field goal, handing the Cardinals their fifth loss of the season.
Final in New England. pic.twitter.com/cxd7kc4muG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
Murray and the Cardinals’ next game is against the Los Angeles Rams at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 6 on FOX.
