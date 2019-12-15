You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray bests Baker Mayfield in Cardinals' 38-24 win over Browns

Murray and Mayfield

Sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball after senior quarterback Baker Mayfield pitched it to him during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a duel of former Oklahoma teammates, Heisman trophy winners, and first overall NFL Draft picks, Kyler Murray had the final word in his first career matchup with Baker Mayfield as the Arizona Cardinals beat the Cleveland Browns 38-24 Sunday. 

The contest marked a historic occasion, as no back-to-back Heisman winners and first overall picks had ever started opposite each other in an NFL game in the following season.

Both signal-callers looked poised during pregame warmups as they prepared to face each other for the first time.

It was Murray who struck first on the afternoon with a pitch to running back Kenyan Drake for a touchdown on the opening drive.

While Mayfield's season-long turnover struggles continued with an early interception, Murray put his speed on display with a 35-yard scramble on Arizona's third drive.

Murray's big run set up another rushing score for Drake, giving Arizona a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. 

A 33-yard touchdown dash by Browns running back Nick Chubb cut Cleveland's deficit in half on the ensuing drive. 

After a Murray interception on Arizona's next drive, a field goal by another former Sooner, Browns kicker Austin Seibert, cut the Cardinals lead to four. 

Murray responded with a touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold, putting Arizona up 21-10 at the break.

Despite an up and down first half, Mayfield was not going down without a fight. His determination was on full display as he dealt a big blow to Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. while converting on a third down scramble.

After sustaining his team's first drive of the third quarter on that run, Mayfield would cut the Arizona lead to four once again with a touchdown pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Following punts by both teams, a third Kenyan Drake touchdown run on Arizona's second drive of the half would give the Cardinals a 28-17 advantage.

After a missed field goal by Austin Seibert on the Browns next drive, Drake's fourth rushing touchdown of the afternoon would blow the game wide open.

The Cardinals got the ball back immediately afterward, as safety Jalen Thompson pounced on a Ricky Seals-Jones fumble on Cleveland's next play. 

Arizona would capitalize on the turnover with a Zane Gonzalez field goal, extending its lead to 21. 

Still Mayfield refused to give in, as he marched down the field, capping the drive off with another touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones.

Unfortunately, the Browns final drive ran too much time off of the clock. Arizona recovered Cleveland's onside kick, and drained the rest of the time to seal the win.

Following the contest, Mayfield and Murray exchanged jerseys as a symbol of friendship and mutual respect between former teammates.

Mayfield finished the afternoon with 30 completions on 43 pass attempts for 247 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. With his team now eliminated from playoff contention, Mayfield will look to find a silver lining in what has been a dreadful season with a win over the Baltimore Ravens at noon CT next Sunday on CBS.

Murray concluded his impressive performance with 19 completions on 25 attempts for 219 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Murray also rushed eight times for 56 yards, while breaking the Cardinals franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback. 

After snapping his team's six game losing streak, Murray will look to build on his stellar showing as Arizona heads to Seattle for a divisional battle with the Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX.

