OU football: Kyler Murray beats Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson breaks a record, more Sooners in the NFL week 15

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray faced off this weekend, with Murray and the Cardinals getting the better of Mayfield and the Browns in 38-24 win. But 14 other Sooners also played Sunday.
Here's a look at the Sooners in the NFL week 15:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 25 carries for 136 yards and added three catches for 20 yards in a 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
MY OH MY @Joe_MainMixon#NEvsCIN | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/K3gG572JYF— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 15, 2019
Washington running back Adrian Peterson had 16 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown, and added three catches for 25 yards in a 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Peterson’s touchdown today, he tied Walter Payton for fourth most rushing touchdowns in NFL history at 110.
.@AdrianPeterson ties Walter Payton for the fourth-most rushing TDs all-time (110)! #HTTR📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/lP2C6PTRss— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught nine passes for 111 yards in a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills caught three passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Stills for SIX!@KSTiLLS | #HOUvsTEN pic.twitter.com/6dz3ftqWTf— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2019
Stills' second TD of the quarter!@KSTiLLS | #HOUvsTEN pic.twitter.com/3moMHBuAwi— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2019
Other notable Sooner performances in Week 15:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 19-of-25 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception, as well as adding eight rushes for 56 yards in a 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 30-of-43 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as adding two rushes for 11 yards in a 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught two passes for 14 yards and rushed once for seven yards in a 20-16 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Carolina Panthers Daryl Williams started at left guard in a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson started at right tackle in a 37-27 win over the Washington Redskins.
Los Angeles Rams Bobby Evans started at right tackle in a 44-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had three total tackles and one solo tackle in 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one tackle in a 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert hit 1-of-2 field goals along with three extra points in a 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Washington punter Tress Way punted four times for 196 yards, placing two inside the 20-yard-line, in a 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
