OU football: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Sterling Shepard lead teams to wins, Sooners in the NFL week 10

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at OU's football Pro Day March 13, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

There were 14 former Sooners in action on Sunday during week 10 of the 2020 NFL season. Here are some of the notable performances

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Murray also rushed 11 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Murray’s hail mary at the end led the Cardinals to a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes for 132 yards. Mayfield also rushed three times for one yard.

Mayfield’s performance helped lead the Browns to a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants wide receiver had six catches for 47 yards. Sunday marked Shepard’s third game of the season eclipsing the 40 yard mark.

Shepard helped lead the Giants to a 27-17 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Other Performances

Bengals running back Samaje Perine had seven rushes for 48 yards along with one catch for seven yards.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson had four rushes for 21 yards along with one catch for nine yards.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had one catch for six yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had two rushes for one negative yard along with one fumble.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four tackles.

Bengals defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe had two tackles.

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Cardinals to zero sacks.

Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans helped hold the Seahawks to just one sack.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Saints to two sacks.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped hold the Giants to three sacks.

Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for 77 yards with one inside the 20.

