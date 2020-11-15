OU football: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Sterling Shepard lead teams to wins, Sooners in the NFL week 10

There were 14 former Sooners in action on Sunday during week 10 of the 2020 NFL season. Here are some of the notable performances
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Murray also rushed 11 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
.@K1 is the first QB to rush for a TD in at least five straight games since Green Bay’s Tobin Rote (5) in 1956. pic.twitter.com/iB52iXDTh4— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 15, 2020
Sensational.@K1 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/mQ1zH1ombz— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 15, 2020
Don't ever say it's impossible... pic.twitter.com/lqe2UkxsCT— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 16, 2020
Murray’s hail mary at the end led the Cardinals to a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes for 132 yards. Mayfield also rushed three times for one yard.
✨ HOLLYWOOD ✨📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/dg1mo2xzXG— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2020
Mayfield’s performance helped lead the Browns to a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.
Sterling Shepard
The New York Giants wide receiver had six catches for 47 yards. Sunday marked Shepard’s third game of the season eclipsing the 40 yard mark.
Right on target 🎯 Watch live: https://t.co/cLanMzBpPN pic.twitter.com/WKoYYIz7pT— New York Giants (@Giants) November 15, 2020
Shepard helped lead the Giants to a 27-17 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Other Performances
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had seven rushes for 48 yards along with one catch for seven yards.
Lions running back Adrian Peterson had four rushes for 21 yards along with one catch for nine yards.
Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had one catch for six yards.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had two rushes for one negative yard along with one fumble.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four tackles.
Bengals defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe had two tackles.
Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Cardinals to zero sacks.
Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans helped hold the Seahawks to just one sack.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Saints to two sacks.
Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped hold the Giants to three sacks.
Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for 77 yards with one inside the 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.