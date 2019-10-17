You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield star in third Nissan Heisman House commercial together

Murray and Mayfield

Sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball after senior quarterback Baker Mayfield pitched it to him during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray starred in their third Nissan Heisman House commercial together.

Mayfield and Murray are joined by former Alabama star Derrick Henry and former Auburn star Bo Jackson in the commercial. 

Both Mayfield and Murray led the Sooners to 12-2 records, Big 12 Championship Game wins and College Football Playoff appearances in their final seasons as starters. They were both selected with the No. 1 overall picks in the 2018 and 2019 NFL Drafts, respectively.

