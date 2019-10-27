OU football: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals struggle offensively in loss to New Orleans Saints

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) were defeated by the New Orleans Saints (7-1), 31-9, in Week 8 of the NFL season. Murray completed 19-of-33 passes for 220 yards. He also added two rushes for 13 yards.
Drew Brees returned to action earlier than expected from a thumb injury he sustained earlier in the season, making a difficult matchup even tougher for the Cardinals away from home.
Outside of a few chunk plays, Murray and the Cardinals’ offense struggled to create consistent offense against a stout New Orleans defense. Murray’s offensive line was troubled by New Orleans’ pass rush, giving up three sacks. Many plays were thrown off-script due to pressure, forcing the former Sooner to make plays with his feet.
Made ya look. pic.twitter.com/fToZrd1m9i— Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2019
Kyler Murray uses his legs to find the open receiver #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/7QHTuzrPPK— Take Your Base Sports (@takeyourbasepod) October 27, 2019
In addition to the offensive line woes, star running back David Johnson was inactive due to an ankle injury. Early on in the third quarter, backup running back Chase Edmonds left the game with a hamstring injury, leaving the tailback duties to former Detroit Lion, Zach Zenner, who the Cardinals signed this week.
After the Cardinals went down 31-9 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kingsbury pulled Murray from the game and put in backup quarterback Brett Hundley.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals move onto the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (6-0) on Thursday Night Football in week 9.
