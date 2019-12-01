You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals offense stagnant in 34-7 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Following a bye week, former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was unable to halt his team's losing streak. They fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-7, Dec. 1 at home.

Murray completed just 19 of his 34 passes for 163 yards and one interception while rushing four times for 28 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

In a sluggish first half for Murray's offense, Arizona punted on all five of its drives and trailed 20-0 at the break.

The deficit continued to mount in the third quarter. Rams safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass from Murray and returned it for a touchdown, putting Los Angeles up 34-0. 

It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Murray was able to break the scoring drought. He sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out for the touchdown.

Arizona would get the ball just once more in the quarter, and fail to produce points with the opportunity. Murray's streak of three consecutive games with a passing touchdown was also snapped in the contest.

Murray and the Cardinals will look to end their five game skid when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday Dec. 8 on CBS.

