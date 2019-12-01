OU football: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals offense stagnant in 34-7 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Following a bye week, former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was unable to halt his team's losing streak. They fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-7, Dec. 1 at home.
Murray completed just 19 of his 34 passes for 163 yards and one interception while rushing four times for 28 yards and a touchdown in the contest.
In a sluggish first half for Murray's offense, Arizona punted on all five of its drives and trailed 20-0 at the break.
The deficit continued to mount in the third quarter. Rams safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass from Murray and returned it for a touchdown, putting Los Angeles up 34-0.
It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Murray was able to break the scoring drought. He sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out for the touchdown.
.@K1 uses his legs to put the @AZCardinals on the board. #RedSea #LARvsAZ📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/4bjgNdH8r9— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019
Arizona would get the ball just once more in the quarter, and fail to produce points with the opportunity. Murray's streak of three consecutive games with a passing touchdown was also snapped in the contest.
Murray and the Cardinals will look to end their five game skid when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday Dec. 8 on CBS.
