OU football: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals fall to Los Angeles Rams in final game of season

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1) fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 31-24, Sunday afternoon in their last game of the year.
Murray completed 26-of-42 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to end his 2019 campaign.
Prior to opening kickoff, Murray was questionable to play in the season finale with a hamstring injury. The former Sooner opted to play after a pregame workout, but did not offer his usual explosive running ability throughout the matchup.
In the first quarter, Murray floated a 23 yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field to tight end Dan Arnold to take a 7-3 lead.
Kyler Murray finds Dan Arnold wide open over the middle to give the Cards a 7-3 lead in the first pic.twitter.com/7tXVEErrsV— 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 29, 2019
Murray and the Cardinals found themselves down ten points towards the end of the first half. Murray threw a 33 yard dime to Damiere Byrd on the sideline to set up a 31 yard field goal for Zane Gonzalez to cut the Rams lead to seven.
Kyler Murray with a 33 yard dime to Byrd at the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/yQJXF8lx2B— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 29, 2019
With a few minutes left in the third quarter, Murray found Byrd again on a 3 yard slant to tie the game at 17-17.
Byrd is the wyrd. pic.twitter.com/nV0nXrPEHC— Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) December 29, 2019
Murray and the Cardinals offense had a minute left to muster a potential game-tying touchdown drive, but failed to do so.
This season, Murray threw for 3,724 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as well as adding 544 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing in his rookie season.
