OU football: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals fall to Los Angeles Rams in final game of season

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1) fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 31-24, Sunday afternoon in their last game of the year.

Murray completed 26-of-42 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to end his 2019 campaign.

Prior to opening kickoff, Murray was questionable to play in the season finale with a hamstring injury. The former Sooner opted to play after a pregame workout, but did not offer his usual explosive running ability throughout the matchup.

In the first quarter, Murray floated a 23 yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field to tight end Dan Arnold to take a 7-3 lead.

Murray and the Cardinals found themselves down ten points towards the end of the first half. Murray threw a 33 yard dime to Damiere Byrd on the sideline to set up a 31 yard field goal for Zane Gonzalez to cut the Rams lead to seven.

With a few minutes left in the third quarter, Murray found Byrd again on a 3 yard slant to tie the game at 17-17.

Murray and the Cardinals offense had a minute left to muster a potential game-tying touchdown drive, but failed to do so.

This season, Murray threw for 3,724 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as well as adding 544 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing in his rookie season.

