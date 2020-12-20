OU football: Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts face off, CeeDee Lamb leads Cowboys to victory, Sooners in the NFL week 15

15 former Sooners took the field during week 15 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday. Here are the notable performances:
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 27 of his 36 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Murray also rushed eight times for 26 yards and one touchdown while tallying two fumbles.
Murray’s four touchdowns led the Cardinals to a 33-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cuz we wanted to see this catch one more time.@LarryFitzgerald x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/egEnJLRHra— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 20, 2020
The man is unbelievable.@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/FGkwf61nmJ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 21, 2020
Kyler Murray is too SHIFTY 😳(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Uy97RMACuG— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2020
Kyler Murray with the easy TD toss to Chase Edmonds and the #Cardinals are rolling early pic.twitter.com/J2PbjWY2pb— The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) December 20, 2020
*double coverage closes in*Hop: Imma take that anyway. pic.twitter.com/Un7DiioFwT— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 20, 2020
Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was 24-of-44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 63 yards, one touchdown and three fumbles. Hurts’ performance wasn’t enough as he couldn’t lead the comeback which hurts the Eagles playoff hopes.
✌️#PHIvsAZ | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/yYDMCv34Ls— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2020
We love a good G-Ward touchdown.#PHIvsAZ | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/yAXp1ndzg5— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2020
.@G_Ward1 has two feet in and two TDs on the day!#PHIvsAZ | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UGyApiIl9u— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2020
CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had five catches for 85 yards. He also had one punt return for 16 yards and one kickoff return for 47 yards and a touchdown.
CEEDEE SEALS THE DEAL📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/3L6MRLg8PD— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2020
CEE 🤯 DEE📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/3kYSUIILyl— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2020
Lamb’s touchdown at the end gave the Cowboys the 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens tight end had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Andrew’s seventh touchdown of the season.
.@Mandrews_81 TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/CldivPrnDh— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020
Andrew’s touchdown helped the Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14.
Neville Gallimore
The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle had five tackles (two solo) with one tackle for a loss. He also had one pass deflection and one quarterback hit.
⚠️ INCOMING ⚠️@Path2Greatwork OH MY what a tackle. 😤💪@dallascowboys | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/CEKag0bxZN— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 20, 2020
Neville Gallimore beats the double team.#OUDNA | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gpKhjAKR35— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 20, 2020
Gallimore’s big performance helped keep the Cowboys playoff hopes alive.
Other Performances
- Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had six catches for 98 yards.
- Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. had eight tackles (six solo).
- Lions running back Adrian Peterson had six rushes for 23 yards.
- Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for 10 yards along with one rush for two yards.
- Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okororonkwo had two tackles (one solo)
- Washington punter Tress Way had four punts for 182 yards.
- Bills offensive tackle helped hold the Broncos to just one sack.
- Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers helped hold the Jaguars to just one sack.
- Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. helped hold the Jaguars to just one sack.
- 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Cowboys to two sacks.
