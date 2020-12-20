You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts face off, CeeDee Lamb leads Cowboys to victory, Sooners in the NFL week 15

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1, 2019. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

15 former Sooners took the field during week 15 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday. Here are the notable performances:

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 27 of his 36 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Murray also rushed eight times for 26 yards and one touchdown while tallying two fumbles.

Murray’s four touchdowns led the Cardinals to a 33-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was 24-of-44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 63 yards, one touchdown and three fumbles. Hurts’ performance wasn’t enough as he couldn’t lead the comeback which hurts the Eagles playoff hopes.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had five catches for 85 yards. He also had one punt return for 16 yards and one kickoff return for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Lamb’s touchdown at the end gave the Cowboys the 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens tight end had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Andrew’s seventh touchdown of the season.

Andrew’s touchdown helped the Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14.

Neville Gallimore

The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle had five tackles (two solo) with one tackle for a loss. He also had one pass deflection and one quarterback hit.

Gallimore’s big performance helped keep the Cowboys playoff hopes alive.

Other Performances

  • Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had six catches for 98 yards.
  • Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. had eight tackles (six solo).
  • Lions running back Adrian Peterson had six rushes for 23 yards.
  • Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for 10 yards along with one rush for two yards.
  • Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okororonkwo had two tackles (one solo)
  • Washington punter Tress Way had four punts for 182 yards.
  • Bills offensive tackle helped hold the Broncos to just one sack.
  • Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers helped hold the Jaguars to just one sack.
  • Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. helped hold the Jaguars to just one sack.
  • 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Cowboys to two sacks.

